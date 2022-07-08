US asks Russia to recognise fighters held in Ukraine as combatants - Ifax

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov arrives for security talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the United States Mission in Geneva, Switzerland January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

  • This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday the United States had asked that U.S. fighters detained in Ukraine be recognised as combatants, the Interfax news agency reported.

