US asks Russia to recognise fighters held in Ukraine as combatants - Ifax
- This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday the United States had asked that U.S. fighters detained in Ukraine be recognised as combatants, the Interfax news agency reported.
