Oct 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has banned three high-ranking Syrian military officials from entering the United States for their allegedly involvement in air strikes in 2013 that used chemical weapons, killing at least 1,400 people, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday.

Reporting by Tyler Clifford











