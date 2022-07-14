U.S. basketball player Griner back in Russian court for drugs charges hearing

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained in March at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, July, 14, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

KHIMKI, Russia, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner returned to a Russian court on Thursday for the third hearing in her trial on drugs charges for which she could face up to a decade in prison.

At a session last week Griner pled guilty to carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil, but said she did not intend to break the law.

