U.S. basketball player Griner back in Russian court for drugs charges hearing
KHIMKI, Russia, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner returned to a Russian court on Thursday for the third hearing in her trial on drugs charges for which she could face up to a decade in prison.
At a session last week Griner pled guilty to carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil, but said she did not intend to break the law.
