U.S. basketball star Griner returns to Russian court in drugs trial

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks with her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, July 26, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Summary Griner faces up to 10 years in prison

U.S. says she is wrongly detained

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

KHIMKI, Russia, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner appeared at a Russian court on Tuesday for the fifth hearing of her trial on drugs charges that could carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years.

Griner, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star who has played in Russia during the league's offseason, was escorted into the defendant's cage at a courtroom at the Khimki District Court outside Moscow, bending down to avoid banging her head against the door frame.

Wearing round-rimmed glasses and a black and grey sweatshirt with "Black Lives For Peace" on the back, Griner shook hands with her lawyers through the bars of the defendant's cage.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Before taking a seat, Griner held up a lined sheet of paper with personal pictures, including that of her wife Cherelle in her #42 Phoenix Mercury jersey, her WNBA team.

The two-time Olympic champion was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her baggage.

Griner, who has appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden to secure her release, has pled guilty but denied she intended to break Russian law.

Her case comes at a time when ties between Washington and Moscow are at their worst in decades over Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.

U.S. officials and prominent athletes argue the 31-year-old has been wrongly detained and have called for her to be released immediately. The Russian authorities dismiss the U.S. criticism and say the case against her is not political.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.