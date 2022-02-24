U.S. believes Russia planning to "decapitate" Ukraine's government

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United States believes that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is designed to decapitate Ukraine's government and one of the three main axes of assault is directed at the capital Kyiv, a senior U.S. defense official said on Thursday.

"It is our assessment that they have every intention of basically decapitating the government and installing their own method of governance, which would explain these early moves," said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Doina Chiacu

