U.S. blames Iran for 'reckless and irresponsible' cyber attack on Albania
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The United States has concluded that Iran was responsible for a July 15 cyber attack and subsequent hacking operations against Albania and will hold Tehran responsible for the actions against its NATO ally, the White House said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens
