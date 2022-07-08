Antony Blinken challenged G20 to hold Russia accountable, senior U.S. official says

U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken attends a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Friday, July 8, 2022. Dita Alangkara/Pool via REUTERS

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday told a meeting of G20 foreign ministers that if the grouping is to remain relevant, it must hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

Blinken challenged the member countries to hold Russia accountable and stressed the need to move a global food plan forward, the official said, adding that Russia was trying to undermine multilateral institutions that the United States was seeking to strengthen.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Martin Petty, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.