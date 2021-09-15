Skip to main content

World

U.S., Britain, Norway and Finland came to monitor Russia's Arctic exercises - Interfax

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia's military said on Wednesday that the United States, Britain, Norway and Finland had sent vessels and aircraft to monitor military exercises involving the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet in the Arctic, the Interfax news agency reported.

The manoeuvres this month involved 8,500 people and 50 vessels, and the Northern Fleet is now beginning to return those forces to base as they draw to a close, Russia's military was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

