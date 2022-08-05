U.S. calls China reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit "flagrantly provocative"
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PHNOM PENH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told an Asian meeting of top diplomats on Friday that China's reaction to U.S. house speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was "flagrantly provocative", a western official said.
Blinken, speaking at the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, said China had sought to intimidate not only Taiwan, but neighbours too, after it launched the largest-ever military drills in the Taiwan Strait, the official said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.