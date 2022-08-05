U.S. calls China reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit "flagrantly provocative"

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the East Asia Summit during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

PHNOM PENH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told an Asian meeting of top diplomats on Friday that China's reaction to U.S. house speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was "flagrantly provocative", a western official said.

Blinken, speaking at the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, said China had sought to intimidate not only Taiwan, but neighbours too, after it launched the largest-ever military drills in the Taiwan Strait, the official said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.