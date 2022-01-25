World1 minute read
U.S. calls Russian decision to add Navalny to list of 'terrorists and extremists' disturbing
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said Russia's decision to add jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a handful of his allies to an official list of "terrorists and extremists" was disturbing, and it again called for Navalny's immediate and unconditional release.
"This latest designation represents a new low in Russia's continuing crackdown on independent civil society," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
Reporting by Simon Lewis and Costas Pitas; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis
