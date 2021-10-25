World
U.S. calls on those blocking Sudan's civilian-led transition to stand down
CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The United States' embassy in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Monday urged people disrupting the transition to democracy to stand down and allow the civilian-led government to continue its work in Washington's first reaction to an apparent unfolding coup.
Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
