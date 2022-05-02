U.S. can't confirm top Russian general wounded during Donbas visit, U.S. official says

Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov attends the annual international military-technical forum "ARMY" at Patriot Expocentre in Moscow Region, Russia August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - The United States believes that the Russian military's Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, visited Ukraine's Donbas region last week but cannot confirm media reports that he was wounded during fighting, a U.S. defense official said on Monday.

"We can confirm he was in the Donbas," the senior U.S. official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

