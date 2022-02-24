Skip to main content
U.S. Chamber rebukes Russia's invasions, reinforces business community's support of 'swift' response

The United States Chamber of Commerce building is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce joined a chorus of outrage against Moscow's operation to "demilitarize" its neighbor on Thursday, calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "serious breach" of international law and a "violation" of the nation's sovereignty.

"The business community will continue to support the Administration, Congress, and our allies to ensure a swift and meaningful response to Russia's aggression," said U.S. Chamber's CEO Suzanne Clark in a statement, adding that the move was "an affront to our steadfast belief in a world where democratic countries, following the rule of law and the free enterprise system, can be free and prosper."

Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

