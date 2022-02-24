U.S. Chamber rebukes Russia's invasions, reinforces business community's support of 'swift' response

The United States Chamber of Commerce building is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce joined a chorus of outrage against Moscow's operation to "demilitarize" its neighbor on Thursday, calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "serious breach" of international law and a "violation" of the nation's sovereignty.

"The business community will continue to support the Administration, Congress, and our allies to ensure a swift and meaningful response to Russia's aggression," said U.S. Chamber's CEO Suzanne Clark in a statement, adding that the move was "an affront to our steadfast belief in a world where democratic countries, following the rule of law and the free enterprise system, can be free and prosper."

Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

