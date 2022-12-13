U.S. charges five Russians, two Americans with conspiracy on behalf of Russian government















WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said a 16-count indictment was unsealed Tuesday in Brooklyn charging five Russian nationals and two U.S. nationals with conspiracy related to a global procurement and money laundering scheme on behalf of the Russian government.

Among those indicted is a suspected Federal Security Service officer, the Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Caitlin Webber











