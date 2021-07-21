Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

In U.S. charm offensive, Spanish PM highlights recovery to lure investment

2 minute read
1/3

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez poses for a photo before participating in a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event at Instituto Cervantes in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Spain's recovery plan needs the support of U.S. investment, Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a Reuters Newsmaker event during a trip to the United States where he highlighted his country's improving economic prospects.

Spain's economy expanded an estimated 2.4% in the second quarter from the preceding three months as it recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is on course to grow 6% this year and 7% in 2022, Sanchez said on Wednesday.

Employment grew by 4.9% in the same period, he said, expressing the hope that Spain would soon become "the fastest-growing economy in the developed world" with the support of government reforms, planned in areas such as labour, pensions and the environment.

Spain was one of the countries that suffered the most from the first wave of the pandemic last year, and its subsequent strict lockdown led to a record GDP slump of 10.8% last year.

Sanchez said Spain aims to attract $500 billion in private investment to complement a recovery programme financed by European Union aid, and he hoped modernisation projects spanning education, energy and digitalisation would draw in U.S. investors.

Spain will receive a total of 140 billion euros ($165 billion) in European recovery funds, half of it in grants. This year, Spain is due to receive 19 billion euros.

Sanchez met in New York with several major investors including Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg and Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock Inc (BLK.N). He will continue his tour in Los Angeles and San Francisco where he will meet with CEOs from the entertainment industry and Silicon Valley.

Reporting by John Foley in New York, Belen Carreño and Clara-Laeila Laudette in Madrid, editing by Andrei Khalip and Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 8:07 PM UTCAt least 25 dead as rains deluge central China's Henan province

At least 25 people have died in China's flood-stricken central province of Henan, a dozen of them in a subway line in its capital Zhengzhou, and more rains are forecast for the region.

WorldDeath toll in South Africa riots rises to 276, minister says
WorldHalf of all Afghan district centers under Taliban control - U.S. general
WorldU.S. extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through Aug. 21
WorldAt least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck -Red Crescent

At least 17 Bengali migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy from Libya, while more than 380 were rescued by the coastguard, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Wednesday.