Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

U.S., China discuss possible meeting of secretary of state, Chinese foreign minister -FT

1 minute read
1/2

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses the media following the closed-door morning talks between the United States and China upon conclusion of their two-day meetings in Anchorage, Alaska March 19, 2021. Frederic J. Brown/Pool via REUTERS/Files

June 23 (Reuters) - The United States and China are discussing a possible meeting of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a G20 meet in Italy next week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people briefed on the talks.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has also informed counterparts in Beijing that it would like Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary of state, to visit China over the summer, the newspaper said.

The White House has also held preliminary internal discussions about sending Blinken or Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, to China later this year, which could set the stage for Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold a bilateral summit on the margins of the G20 leaders meeting in Rome in October, the British newspaper reported.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 2:14 AM UTCChina condemns latest U.S. warship transit of Taiwan Strait

China condemned the United States on Wednesday as the region's greatest security "risk creator" after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China.

WorldFirst person charged under Hong Kong's national security law pleads not guilty
WorldBritain's 'secret parliament' celebrates its 80th birthday
WorldNepal's top court removes most of cabinet in blow to caretaker PM

Nepal’s Supreme Court delivered a fresh blow to embattled communist Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli by removing 20 recently appointed ministers, pending a ruling on whether a caretaker premier can make such sweeping cabinet changes.

WorldAfghan hospital burns after attack; Taliban seize border post in north

Suspected Taliban fighters fired a rocket into a hospital in Afghanistan on Wednesday, sparking a blaze that caused extensive damage and destroyed COVID-19 vaccines though there were no reports of casualties, government officials said.