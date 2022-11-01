US and Chinese officials working to set up Biden-Xi meeting

A screen displays images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, while broadcasting news about their recent call at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese officials are still working to arrange a face-to-face meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali later this month, the White House said on Tuesday.

National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that staff-level work is ongoing to set up a potential meeting. "Staffs are still working through the modalities," he said.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu

