1 minute read
U.S. civil rights lawyer Ghafoor released from custody in UAE
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. citizen and civil rights attorney Asim Ghafoor, who was convicted in the United Arab Emirates this week on money laundering charges, has been released from detention after paying a fine, his attorney said on Friday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and William Mallard
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.