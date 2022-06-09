1 minute read
U.S. climate envoy Kerry to meet Mexican president next week
LOS ANGELES, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Thursday he would travel to Mexico on Monday to hold talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Kerry was speaking at an event on the sidelines of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas, which Lopez Obrador opted to sit out after Washington decided to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the gathering.
Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham
