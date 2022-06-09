U.S. climate envoy Kerry to meet Mexican president next week

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry speaks during a news conference after signing a joint declaration of a German-American climate and energy partnership between the government of the United States of America and the government of Germany during the meeting of the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers during the German G7 Presidency at the EUREF-Campus in Berlin, Germany May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

LOS ANGELES, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Thursday he would travel to Mexico on Monday to hold talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Kerry was speaking at an event on the sidelines of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas, which Lopez Obrador opted to sit out after Washington decided to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the gathering.

