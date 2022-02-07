U.S. climate envoy Kerry to travel to Mexico City, meet Mexican president

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry gestures as he speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry will travel to Mexico City on Wednesday and meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and other government officials, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

Kerry will aim to increase cooperation on the climate crisis, including on expanding renewable power generation, combating methane pollution, transitioning to zero-emissions transportation, and ending deforestation, the State Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

