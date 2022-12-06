U.S. closely monitoring Indonesia's law banning sex outside marriage

Activists take part in a protest after Indonesia's parliament approved a new criminal code that will ban sex outside marriage, cohabitation between unmarried couples, insulting the president, and expressing views counter to the national ideology, outside the Parliament buildings in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States is closely monitoring Indonesia's revised law banning sex outside marriage, the State Department said on Tuesday, adding that it is concerned about how the changes could affect the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that the United States is also concerned about how the law could affect U.S. citizens visiting and living there.

