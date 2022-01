U.S. Coast Guard reports intercepting 191 Haitians aboard sailing vessel off Bahamas

MIAMI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday reported intercepting 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded sailing vessel a day earlier off the Bahamas, a known transit point for sea-borne human smuggling routes operating between the Caribbean and Florida.

Reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Miami; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler

