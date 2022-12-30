U.S. concerned by China's ties with Russia, State Dept says after Putin-Xi call

[1/3] Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration















WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The United States is concerned by China's alignment with Russia as Moscow continues its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video meeting.

"Beijing claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes clear it is still investing in close ties to Russia," a State Department spokesperson said, adding Washington was "monitoring Beijing’s activity closely."

Reporting by Michael Martina and Kanishka Singh











