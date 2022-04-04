U.S. concerned by reports that American Trevor Reed's health is deteriorating

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in 2019 and accused of assaulting police officers, stands inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The United States is concerned by reports the health of Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia, is deteriorating, the State Department said on Monday, calling on Russia to provide adequate medical care immediately or release him to the United States.

Russian news agencies on Monday reported that Reed has ended a hunger strike and is being treated in a prison medical facility. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeya Pamuk, Daphne Psaledakis and Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.