World
U.S. condemns conviction of journalist in army-ruled Myanmar
1 minute read
Nov 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday condemned an11-year jail sentencing of American journalist Danny Fenster by a court in military-ruled Myanmar, calling the ruling an "unjust conviction of an innocent person."
U.S. officials are closely monitoring Fenster's situation and will continue to work for his immediate release, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said.
Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; writing by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Heavey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.