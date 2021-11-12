U.S. condemns conviction of journalist in army-ruled Myanmar

Managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, U.S. journalist Danny Fenster, is pictured in an unknown location in this undated handout picture made available to Reuters on November 12, 2021. Frontier Myanmar/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday condemned an11-year jail sentencing of American journalist Danny Fenster by a court in military-ruled Myanmar, calling the ruling an "unjust conviction of an innocent person."

U.S. officials are closely monitoring Fenster's situation and will continue to work for his immediate release, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington; writing by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Heavey

