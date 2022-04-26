U.S. condemns conviction of Turkish philanthropist Kavala

People shout slogans after a Turkish court sentenced philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison, in front of the Justice Palace, the Caglayan Courthouse, in Istanbul, Turkey April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The United States said it was "deeply troubled and disappointed" by the conviction of Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, who was jailed for life without parole on Monday.

"His unjust conviction is inconsistent with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the rule of law. We again call on Turkey to release Osman Kavala," the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Monday.

Kavala was convicted of trying to overthrow the Turkish government by financing protests, in a case that Europe's top court and Western powers say is politically motivated. read more

"We remain gravely concerned by the continued judicial harassment of civil society, media, political and business leaders in Turkey," the State Department added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler

