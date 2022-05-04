U.S. condemns North Korea missile launch, says no immediate threat

A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The United States condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Wednesday and urged Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilizing actions, the U.S. military said in a statement.

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation," it said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Doina Chiacu;

