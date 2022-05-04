1 minute read
U.S. condemns North Korea missile launch, says no immediate threat
WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The United States condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Wednesday and urged Pyongyang to refrain from further destabilizing actions, the U.S. military said in a statement.
"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation," it said.
Reporting by Idrees Ali and Doina Chiacu;
