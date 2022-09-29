U.S. condemns North Korea's latest missile launches -State Dept















WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday condemned North Korea's latest launch of ballistic missiles, which came after the firing of two missiles a day earlier and one on Sunday.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said the launches are a clear violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and demonstrate the threat Pyongyang poses to the region and the international community.

Reporting by Simon Lewis











