U.S. Congress backs Good Friday Accords, House Speaker Pelosi tells Britain's Johnson

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives on Downing Street, in London, Britain September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the Good Friday Accords that ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland continue to have bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress.

“Respectful of the will of the British people and Brexit, I reiterated the strong bipartisan support that the Good Friday Accords continue to enjoy in the United States Congress and our hope that the ongoing negotiations will yield a positive outcome that recognizes this landmark agreement," Pelosi said in a statement after meeting with Johnson in London.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese

