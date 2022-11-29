U.S., Costa Rica, Netherlands, S.Korea, Zambia to co-host 2023 'Summit for Democracy'















WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The United States, Costa Rica, Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia will co-host a second "Summit for Democracy" next year, the countries said on Tuesday in a joint statement issued through the White House.

"Building on the first Summit for Democracy held in December 2021, this gathering will demonstrate how democracies deliver for their citizens and are best equipped to address the world’s most pressing challenges," the statement said of the summit, scheduled for March 29 to March 30.

Reporting By Paul Grant; editing by Susan Heavey











