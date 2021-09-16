U.S. defends Australia sub deal, says it not seeking conflict with China

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday defended the U.S. decision to provide Australia with advanced technology for nuclear-powered submarines, rejecting criticism from both China and France over the deal.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the agreement announced on Wednesday is not aimed at China, although the United States has mounting concerns about Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We do not seek conflict with China," she told reporters.

