U.S. defense secretary adds Bulgaria stop to European trip

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is adding a stop in Bulgaria to a trip to Europe this week that will be focused on bolstering NATO allies as a war rages on its eastern borders in Ukraine, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Austin leaves on Tuesday for Brussels, where he will attend a NATO meeting before traveling to Slovakia, the Pentagon said. In Bulgaria, Austin will meet military and civilian leaders, it said, without offering further details on his agenda.

Bulgaria, Moscow's closest ally during the Cold War, is now a European Union and NATO member state that has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Eric Beech Editing by Chris Reese

