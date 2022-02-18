1 minute read
U.S. defense secretary urges de-escalation in call with Russian counterpart -Pentagon
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Friday and called for de-escalation in the crisis over Ukraine, the Pentagon said.
"Austin called for de-escalation, the return of Russian forces surrounding Ukraine to their home bases, and a diplomatic resolution," a Pentagon readout of the call said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.