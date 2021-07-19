World
U.S. Defense secretary to visit Vietnam, Philippines
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Vietnam and the Philippines later this month, the Pentagon said on Monday.
"Secretary Austin's visit will demonstrate the importance the Biden-Harris Administration places on Southeast Asia and on ASEAN as an essential part of the Indo-Pacific's architecture," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler
