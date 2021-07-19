Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

U.S. Defense secretary to visit Vietnam, Philippines

1 minute read

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies on the defense department’s budget request during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Vietnam and the Philippines later this month, the Pentagon said on Monday.

"Secretary Austin's visit will demonstrate the importance the Biden-Harris Administration places on Southeast Asia and on ASEAN as an essential part of the Indo-Pacific's architecture," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 10:39 PM UTCU.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking.

WorldPeru's Fujimori admits defeat in presidential election, lashes out at socialist rival
WorldHaiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week
WorldEXCLUSIVE UK to warn EU it may deviate from Brexit deal on N.Ireland -sources
WorldEXCLUSIVE Final settlement for Brazil's Samarco dam disaster could reach $19 bln, governor says