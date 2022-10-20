U.S. diplomat's wife pleads guilty over fatal UK car crash

A banner and a memorial area for British teenager Harry Dunn who died in a road traffic collision is pictured near to the entrance of RAF Croughton, in Croughton, near Brackley, Britain June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers















LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, pleaded guilty on Thursday to causing death by careless driving of a teenager in a fatal crash in England in 2019, with British prosecutors saying they would not pursue a more serious charge against her.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after his motorcycle was in a collision with a car driven by Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the English county of Northamptonshire that is used by the U.S. military.

Reporting by Michael Holden











