U.S. disappointed Kosovo and Serbia fail to reach agreement, State Dept says
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States is disappointed Kosovo and Serbia have failed to agree on a solution to their dispute over car license plates used by the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
Both Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic "will need to make concessions to ensure that we do not jeopardize decades of hard-won peace in an already fragile region," Price said. The U.S. called on Kosovo to suspend its plans to impose fines over the license plates issue.
