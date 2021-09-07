Skip to main content

U.S. to discuss path forward on Iran in Paris, Moscow talks

1 minute read

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The United States wishes to consult some of its partners on the path forward on Iran during talks this week in Paris and Moscow given it does not know when indirect talks with Iran may resume and continued advances in Tehran's nuclear program, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley's talks will touch on the U.N. nuclear watchdog's upcoming board of governors' meeting but said the trip was planned long in advance and its focus "will be on nuclear diplomacy with Iran and where we go from here."

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chris Reese

