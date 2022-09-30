U.S. does not believe pipeline leaks were work of any NATO ally -Sullivan















WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The United States does not believe that any members of NATO were involved in causing leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Europe, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We do not believe that this was the work of any NATO ally," Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

Russia has blamed the West for the leaks. European Union states say they believe the damage was caused by sabotage.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler











