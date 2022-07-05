U.S. does not expect any Blinken-Lavrov meeting at G20 this week

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before their meeting, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2022. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday he does not expect any meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minster Sergei Lavrov at this week's meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Bali.

Price told a regular news briefing that he expected members of the Group of 20 to speak out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "I'm not in a position to walk through the choreography, but I certainly would not expect any meeting between Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, David Brunnstrom and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.