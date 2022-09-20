U.S. does not expect breakthrough on Iran nuclear deal at U.N.

Iran's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States does not expect a breakthrough on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at this week's U.N. General Assembly but Washington remains open to both sides resuming compliance with the accord, a top U.S. White House said on Tuesday.

"I don't expect a breakthrough in New York," White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters, saying President Joe Biden would reiterate that "the United States has been prepared for a mutual compliance-for-compliance return ... and if Iran is prepared to be serious about fulfilling its obligations and accepting that formula, we could have a deal."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina Chiacu; Writing By Arshad Mohammed

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.