Skip to main content

World

U.S. does not recognize Russian Duma elections on Ukraine territory -State Dept

1 minute read

Members of a local election commission count ballots at a polling station inside Kazansky railway terminal after polls closed during a three-day long parliamentary election in Moscow, Russia September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia prevented citizens from exercising their civil and political rights in recent elections and the United States does not recognize the Russian Duma elections on sovereign Ukrainian territory, the State Department said on Monday.

"The September 17-19 Duma elections in the Russian Federation took place under conditions not conducive to free and fair proceedings," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "We do not recognize holding elections for the Russian Duma on sovereign Ukrainian territory and reaffirm our unwavering support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 3:02 PM UTC

U.S. will re-open to international travelers with vaccine requirements

The United States will re-open to air passengers from China, India, Britain and many other European countries who have received COVID-19 vaccines in early November, the White House said Monday, rolling back tough pandemic-related travel restrictions that started early last year.

World
Thousands flee as volcano erupts on Spain's La Palma island, homes destroyed
World
Analysis: From Doha, EU limits diplomacy with Taliban to Afghan aid
World
Struggling Laschet attacks rival on economy as German vote looms
World
Rwandan court finds 'Hotel Rwanda' film hero guilty in terrorism case