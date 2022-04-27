U.S. DOJ official says Russia sanctions 'critically important' for multinationals

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks during a news conference on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request at the U.S. Department of Justice, in Washington, U.S. March 28, 2022. Tom Brenner/Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday it is "critically important" for multinational corporations to consider how U.S. sanctions on Russia over its military actions in Ukraine affect them.

The United States and its allies have imposed several rounds of sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, many of his wealthy friends and dozens of Russian businesses and government agencies to try to pressure the Kremlin to halt its invasion of Ukraine.

Monaco, the No. 2 official at the U.S. Department of Justice, said she receives an intelligence briefing each morning detailing the locations of assets belonging to sanctioned individuals.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a special military operation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.