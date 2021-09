U.S. and Egyptian officials discussed two-state solution, Tunisia, Sudan and more -official

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other officials emphasized President Joe Biden’s support for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

In the talks the U.S. and Egyptian delegations also urged a return to constitutional order in Tunisia and discussed support for a civilian-led transition in Sudan, the official said. Sullivan reiterated U.S. Support for a diplomatic resolution regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and recognized Egypt’s concerns about access to the Nile's waters, as well, according to the official. read more

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Steve Holland

