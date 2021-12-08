U.S. envoy Malley to return to Vienna for resumed Iran nuclear talks over weekend -State Dept

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley will plan to travel to Vienna over the weekend to lead a U.S. delegation to talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

A senior European Union official said the talks, which the United States takes part in indirectly, will resume on Thursday. read more

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis; editing by Jonathan Oatis

