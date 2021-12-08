World
U.S. envoy Malley to return to Vienna for resumed Iran nuclear talks over weekend -State Dept
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley will plan to travel to Vienna over the weekend to lead a U.S. delegation to talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.
A senior European Union official said the talks, which the United States takes part in indirectly, will resume on Thursday. read more
Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis; editing by Jonathan Oatis
