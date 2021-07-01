Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. envoy to Moscow says he held positive meeting with deputy foreign minister -RIA

U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks with journalists in Moscow, Russia January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to Moscow said on Thursday that he held a positive meeting with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

John Sullivan, who returned to Moscow last month after leaving in April amid a diplomatic crisis, told reporters earlier this week that the two countries were engaged in organising the first round of talks on strategic stability.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden agreed to start consultations on arms control at a meeting in June.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow

