US envoy says actively engaged in ensuring return of American in North Korea

[1/3] U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - United States Special Envoy for North Korea Sung Kim said on Thursday the U.S. was actively engaged in ensuring the return of an American soldier who had crossed into North Korea.

He spoke ahead of a trilateral meeting held in Japan with Japanese and South Korean counterparts to discuss how to counter the threat of North Korea.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami

