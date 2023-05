WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. special envoy Tim Lenderking began a trip to Oman and Saudi Arabia on Monday in an effort to advance Yemen peace efforts, the State Department said.

Lenderking will meet with Yemeni, Omani, Saudi and other international partners, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu











