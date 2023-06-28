US expects more cooperation with India in South China Sea -senior U.S. official

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink said on Wednesday he expected greater U.S.-India partnership over issues in the South China Sea, where China has been at the center of numerous territorial disputes with regional countries.

The U.S. has seen a clear and upward trend of Chinese coercion in the disputed waters, Kritenbrink told a Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank event in Washington.

Reporting by Michael Martina, David Brunnstrom and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Chris Reese















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.