U.S. extends general licenses for Russia's Gaz Group through May 24

The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday extended general licenses for Russia's GAZ Group through May 24, authorizing certain activities involving the van maker and transactions necessary to divest or transfer debt, equity or other holdings in the company.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu

