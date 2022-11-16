U.S. Fifth Fleet aware of "incident" in Gulf of Oman involving commercial vessel















DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The United States Navy's Fifth Fleet is aware of an incident taking place on Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters.

The Associated Press had reported that a Liberian-flagged oil tanker operated by the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping was struck in an exploding drone attack off the Gulf of Oman. read more

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, additional reporting by Lina Najem; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alison Williams











